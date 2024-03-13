Minister Hayat commends PEF’s commitment to quality education

LAHORE - Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat visited the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) head office to review the progress and ini­tiatives of the foundation. During the visit, Managing Director of PEF, Sha­hid Farid, provided a comprehen­sive briefing on various educational projects undertaken by the founda­tion. Highlighting the impact of PEF’s public-private partner­ship model, Shahid Farid said that 2.6 mil­lion students were cur­rently benefiting from free and quality educa­tion in more than 7,000 partner schools in Pun­jab. He emphasized PEF’s ongoing efforts to address the issue of out-of-school children in the province through targeted campaigns and the implementation of the new admission policy for the academic year 2024-25, aimed at enrolling more underprivileged chil­dren into PEF schools. Expressing concern over the insufficient fees re­ceived by PEF affiliated schools after nine years, Shahid Farid urged Pro­vincial Education Minister Rana Si­kandar Hayat to consider increasing the funds allocated to PEF. This, he emphasized, would enable partner schools to better cater to the educa­tional needs of students. Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat lauded the exemplary servic­es of Punjab Education Foundation in the realm of education. He com­mended PEF’s cost-effective model, which continues to yield exceptional results, providing quality education to a vast number of students. The minister expressed his commitment to further expanding the scope of PEF’s initiatives to ensure that more underprivileged children have ac­cess to education. He reiterated the govern­ment’s support for PEF’s endeavors and pledged to explore avenues for enhancing collabora­tion and resources to strengthen educational outcomes across the province.Meanwhile, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan on Tuesday said that approval of the 20,000 electric bikes scheme by the Punjab Chief Minister is a welcome move which will prove to be an important milestone. There is a dire need to promote green tech­nology to control environmental pollution throughout the province, however, the best results will come from the early completion of the 657 eco-friendly urban bus project. He expressed these views while presid­ing over a departmental meeting at Transport House on Tuesday.