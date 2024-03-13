Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Minister vows to improve edu quality in KP schools

APP
March 13, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educa­tion Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai on Tuesday ex­pressed resolve to take pragmatic steps to improve the quality of education in the schools across the province.

During a visit to the Directorate of Education here, he assured immediate action to meet the shortage of teachers across the province and keep the transfers and postings minimum to make the system functional. 

The minister emphasised on better environment for children in schools and more focus on quality ed­ucation. “We will make a priority list of all the tasks and the unavoidable problems will be worked on first,” he added.

