Minister vows to improve edu quality in KP schools

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai on Tuesday expressed resolve to take pragmatic steps to improve the quality of education in the schools across the province.
During a visit to the Directorate of Education here, he assured immediate action to meet the shortage of teachers across the province and keep the transfers and postings minimum to make the system functional.
The minister emphasised on better environment for children in schools and more focus on quality education. “We will make a priority list of all the tasks and the unavoidable problems will be worked on first,” he added.