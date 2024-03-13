Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Mobilink Bank and BizB partner to drive financial inclusion, empowering women micro-entrepreneurs

PR
March 13, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Mobilink Bank has partnered with BizB, a leading market­place in Pakistan, welcoming the company as a ‘Brand Am­bassador Organization,’ to drive financial inclusion and bolster women micro-entrepreneurs nationwide. This symbiotic partnership strives to offer eas­ily accessible financial services and support the endeavours of female entrepreneurs in the growing e-commerce landscape. Through this partnership, wom­en micro-entrepreneurs under BizB’s W-Empower will not only have access to a platform for buying and selling preloved ap­parel but will also enjoy the full range of features provided by the Dost App, ensuring smooth and convenient transactions.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital op­erator that provides converged connectivity and digital servic­es to nearly 160 million custom­ers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population. BizB revolutionizes Pakistan’s fashion industry with sustainable practices, offering preloved clothing to empower urban women economically and environmentally, fostering com­munity and reshaping fashion consumption for a conscious, inclusive future. 

Mobilink Bank, driven by its dedication to advancing gender equality, has empowered over 18,000 women through this partnership. Looking ahead, the Bank is committed to am­plifying its impact further, with plans to support an additional 3,000 new entrepreneurs ev­ery month in the first quarter of 2024. Sharing his thoughts, Atta-ur-Rehman, Chief Branch Business Officer Mobilink Bank said, “We at Mobilink Bank are proud to support BizB’s W-Em­power and enable women to become micro-entrepreneurs. By providing access to financial services and promoting digi­tal inclusion through the Dost App, we are not just facilitating economic empowerment but also fostering a more inclusive and prosperous society. En­abling women to take control of their financial futures is not just a goal for us at the Bank; it’s a commitment to building a more equitable and sustain­able space for all.”

Sehrish Raza, CEO and Found­er BizB said, “I am thrilled to announce our strategic col­laboration with Mobilink Bank. Together, we are not only revo­lutionizing Pakistan’s fashion industry but also empowering women through financial in­clusion and entrepreneurship. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to a con­scious and inclusive fashion future, fostering economic and environmental sustainability. We look forward to creating a positive impact and shaping a more equitable society for all.”

Mobilink Bank is resolute in its pursuit of gender equality, extending inclusive support to women. Beyond the provision of formal financial services, the Bank places a paramount focus on fostering skills and imparting financial literacy. Through its flagship initiative, the Women Inspirational Net­work (WIN), the Bank has em­powered and upskilled 5000 women across the nation. In partnership with like-minded organizations, Mobilink Bank spearheads inclusivity efforts, equipping women with the tools to excel not only in fi­nance but also in other spheres of economic life.

