MQM-P MNAs ask Hesco to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard

HYDERABAD - The MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Paki­stan (MQM-P) have requested Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to desist from unsched­uled outages during the holy month of Ramazan.

A delegation of MQM-P led by MNAs Syed Was­eem Hussain and Abdul Aleem Khanzada met Chief Executive of HESCO Bashir Ahmed Gujjar at his office here on Tuesday to discuss the issues of the outages. They also asked the CEO to stop re­moving the Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs) or the high transmission links from the PMTs citing the problem of low recovery or theft.

They said the company should establish a com­plaint center which should function round the clock in Ramazan. The MNAs pointed out that the process of replacing the defected transformers had been made too excruciating for the consumers who were compelled to wait for several days for the replacement besides paying from their pocket.

They suggested that only HESCO should arrange a considerable stock of PMTs to ensure swift re­placement, new 11 KV feeders should be created in order to lower load from the over-burdened 11KV feeders. They maintained that some old field workers of HESCO who were well aware about problems in Hyderabad had been transferred to other cities. They demanded that such employees should be brought back to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the CEO assured the MNAs that the company would ensure that problems of the con­sumers were addressed on priority.