Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Need stressed to promote Pakistan-Russia relations further

Need stressed to promote Pakistan-Russia relations further
Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  New Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan Albert P Khorev on Tuesday said that Pa­kistan-Russia relations should be promoted further. 

The Institute of Strategic Stud­ies Islamabad (ISSI) welcomed Al­bert P Khorev, the newly appoint­ed Ambassador of the Russia, for his inaugural visit. 

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, the Director-General of ISSI, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG) ISSI; Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director of the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP); and Taimur Khan, Research Associate at CSP-ISSI. 

Extending a warm welcome to Ambassador Khorev, the DG ISSI hoped that Pakistan-Russia rela­tions would continue to grow dur­ing his tenure. He also highlight­ed the institute’s history as well as scope of work and ISSI’s activities reinforcing closer Pakistan-Russia relations. 

During the discussion, both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Paki­stan-Russia bilateral relations, co­operation on regional issues, and collaboration in multilateral fora. 

Noting multiple complementar­ities, the two sides acknowledged the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually-benefi­cial cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, energy, se­curity, and people-to-people do­mains. The reinforcement of ties through close collaboration in forums such as SCO was high­lighted. Russia’s chairmanship of BRICS this year and Pakistan’s interest in BRICS membership were also discussed. 

It was also agreed to pursue ac­tivities that would help promote closer interface between scholars, area specialists and academics as well as think-tanks on both sides to foster deeper mutual under­standing and strengthen ties be­tween Pakistan and Russia.

