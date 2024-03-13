Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Nine profiteers arrested, one shop sealed

March 13, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH  -  District administration on Tuesday arrested nine shopkeepers and sealed one shop over profiteering during a special crackdown launched across the district. In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Ashfaq Ali, the price control magis­trates launched a crack­down against profiteers across the district and checked 1841 shops in a day. During the check­ing, nine shopkeepers were arrested, one shop was sealed while FIRs were registered against three other shopkeep­ers for selling commodi­ties at high prices.

The price control magistrates also im­posed fine of Rs 103,000 on various other shop­keepers over violations.

In a statement, the DC Mian Ashfaq Ali said that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated at any cost and violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that the price control magistrates have been directed to continue crackdown on daily basis and check shops situated at any nook and cranny of the district under the vision to ensure maximum relief for masses dur­ing the holy month of Ramazan.

STAFF REPORT

