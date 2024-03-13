Norway king fitted with pacemaker

OSLO - Norway’s 87-year-old ailing King Harald had a perma­nent pacemaker im­planted on Tuesday in Oslo in a proce­dure the royal palace termed “successful”. Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, King Harald had to be repatriated to Norway on a medical transport flight on March 3 after con­tracting an infection while on holiday on the Malaysian island of Langkawi. Upon his return, he was hospitalised at Oslo University Hospital, and the pal­ace said at the time he would receive a permanent pacemaker to replace the temporary one he received while in Malaysia. “His Majesty The King re­ceived a permanent pacemaker,” the palace said on Tuesday. “The proce­dure was successful, and His Majesty is doing well,” it said, adding that he would “remain in hospital for a few more days.” Harald needs crutches to get around and has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, but has dismissed speculation that he would follow the lead of his 83-year-old dis­tant cousin Queen Margrethe II in Den­mark and abdicate.