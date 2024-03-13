Pak companies showcase textile expertise at Yarn Expo in Shanghai

BEIJING - As many as 18 Pakistani textile com­panies made a strong impression at the Yarn Expo Spring 2024 and Inter-textile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics-Spring Edition 2024, two of the world’s most influential textile and apparel exhibi­tions, held in Shanghai, China.

The Pakistani contingent, represent­ing a diverse range of textile manufac­turers and suppliers, showcased their latest products and innovative tech­nologies, attracting significant interest from global buyers. Participating com­panies, spanning the yarn, fabric, fin­ished goods segments and accessories, exhibited a wide array of high-quality products, including cotton, polyester, blended yarns, wool carpets and spe­cialty fabrics. Pakistan’s textile industry has long been renowned for its quality, competitiveness and ability to meet the evolving demands of the global market.

Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, while talking to China Economic Net at the expo ex­pressed his pride and optimism regard­ing the strong participation of Pakistani textile companies at the two major ex­hibitions. Highlighting the significance of the presence of the Pakistani textile industry at the expo, he stated that it was a testimony to the rich textile heri­tage of the country and its commitment to innovation and quality. Pakistan’s textile industry has emerged as a lead­ing exporter, generating US$1.9 billion in annual exports, consolidating its position as the largest industry in the country, the Consul General pointed out. Pakistani textiles are known for their competitive pricing, making them an attractive option for buyers seeking quality products at affordable prices. This competitiveness is backed by the country’s skilled workforce, efficient manufacturing processes, and strong supply chain network.

He further spoke about the grow­ing collaboration between Pakistan and China in textile trade, highlighting Chinese investment in Pakistan, the exchange of technological know-how and Pakistan’s intention to learn from China’s innovation and management skills. He also emphasized the potential application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the textile industry. In addition, the Consul General highlighted the role of exhibitions like Yarn Expo and Inter-textile Shanghai in promoting trade and cooperation between Pakistan and Chi­na. He said that such platforms provide excellent opportunities for Pakistani companies to network with industry peers, explore business opportunities, learn new trends, expand exports and strengthen their global presence.

It is worth mentioning that many companies highlighted their eco-friendly manufacturing processes and commitment to sustainability, aligning with the global trend towards more en­vironmentally conscious production by showcasing their sustainable products. Nadeem Waqar, Marketing Manager, Kohinoor Mills Ltd highlighted the need to adopt environmentally friendly man­ufacturing processes, use sustainable materials and reduce waste. He also stressed the importance of collabora­tion and partnership among industry players to achieve a more circular and sustainable textile economy.