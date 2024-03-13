Pakistani IT wizard becomes advisor at Arab ICT Organization

LAHORE - Pakistan-born Dr Noman Ahmed Said, an emerging IT expert, has been appointed as an honorary advisor by the Arab In­formation and Communication Tech­nologies (ICT) Organization, a regional think tank for Arab ICT ministers and senior decision-makers from the public and private sectors. The ICT think tanks acknowledged his services and contribu­tions for the promotion of IT trade ties with Pakistan and Arab countries, main­ly on the occasion of the recent mega IT event, GITEX Global, held in Marrakech, Morocco. The Secretary of the Arab ICT Organization, Eng. Muhamed Ben Amor, expressed his profound gratitude for the invaluable support of Noman Said in a letter written on behalf of the ICT think tank based in the Arab region.

Your expertise and insights were in­strumental in showcasing technological advancements and innovations to our members. Your participation signifi­cantly enhanced the event’s success and fostered a spirit of collaboration and knowledge sharing among all attendees, the letter reads. Your expertise and guid­ance will be invaluable as we continue to strive for excellence in our endeavors, as the letter further mentioned. Dr. Noman Ahmed Said is the founder and CEO of SI Global Solutions. His expertise included artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and digital marketing. Dr Noman Said is the only Pakistani con­sultant with local and international ex­perience for safe city projects. He wrote various research journals on various topics, including human talent manage­ment and digital marketing.