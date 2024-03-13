The Pathfinder mission to Mars, launched by NASA in 1996, was a groundbreaking en­deavour in planetary exploration. Equipped with a suite of scientific instruments, including a robotic rover named Sojourner, Pathfinder aimed to study the Martian surface and atmosphere. Upon its arrival in 1997, Pathfinder successful­ly deployed a lander, which transmitted valuable data and images back to Earth. The mission’s high­light was the deployment of the Sojourner rover, the first mobile vehicle to explore the Martian sur­face. Pathfinder’s achievements paved the way for subsequent Mars missions, advancing our under­standing of the Red Planet and laying the ground­work for future exploration endeavours.