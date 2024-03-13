Wednesday, March 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” –Oscar Wilde

Past in Perspective
March 13, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Pathfinder mission to Mars, launched by NASA in 1996, was a groundbreaking en­deavour in planetary exploration. Equipped with a suite of scientific instruments, including a robotic rover named Sojourner, Pathfinder aimed to study the Martian surface and atmosphere. Upon its arrival in 1997, Pathfinder successful­ly deployed a lander, which transmitted valuable data and images back to Earth. The mission’s high­light was the deployment of the Sojourner rover, the first mobile vehicle to explore the Martian sur­face. Pathfinder’s achievements paved the way for subsequent Mars missions, advancing our under­standing of the Red Planet and laying the ground­work for future exploration endeavours.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024