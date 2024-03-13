Wednesday, March 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PDMA discusses monsoon plan

Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   A PDMA meeting was held in the committee room chaired by Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia. Director PDMA NaziaJabeen and other officers attended the meeting. Director Operations Nisar Sani briefed Irfan Ali Kathia about the working of PDMA. PD­MA’s primary responsibility is to deal with natu­ral calamities. DG PDMA issued instructions to make District Emergency Centers functional on regular basis. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that district emergency centers should be connected with PDMA. DG PDMA also directed a meeting with District Emergency Officers. DG PDMA is­sued instructions on procurement and said that no negligence will be tolerated if procurement rules are followed.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1710310416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024