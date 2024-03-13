PDMA discusses monsoon plan

LAHORE - A PDMA meeting was held in the committee room chaired by Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia. Director PDMA NaziaJabeen and other officers attended the meeting. Director Operations Nisar Sani briefed Irfan Ali Kathia about the working of PDMA. PD­MA’s primary responsibility is to deal with natu­ral calamities. DG PDMA issued instructions to make District Emergency Centers functional on regular basis. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that district emergency centers should be connected with PDMA. DG PDMA also directed a meeting with District Emergency Officers. DG PDMA is­sued instructions on procurement and said that no negligence will be tolerated if procurement rules are followed.