PHC grants transit bail to PTI Senator Shibli Faraz

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz, directing him to pres­ent himself before the rel­evant courts within 20 days. Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan presided over the bail plea of Shibli Faraz. During the hearing, the peti­tioner’s lawyer, Naeem Pan­jota, apprised the court that Shibli Faraz is facing over 20 cases of various natures. While expressing his client’s intent to cooperate with the courts, lawyer highlighted concerns regarding potential arrest. It was disclosed that these cases against Shibli Faraz span across multiple cities in Punjab, including Is­lamabad and Rawalpindi.