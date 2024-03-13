Plastic bags contribute to land degradation as plastic can transform fertile land into barren terrain. This is due to the fact that, according to scientists, plastic takes more than 500 years to decompose in a landfill. Furthermore, researchers have discovered that plastic bags can serve as a source of numerous deadly diseases, including cancer, birth defects, immune damage, and asthma.
According to the Minister of Climate Change, more than 55 billion plastic shopping bags are being utilised in Pakistan, and their usage is increasing by about 15% annually. The government should conduct surveys to assess the extent of environmental and public health damage caused by plastic bags. Subsequently, measures should be implemented to raise awareness among the populace regarding the loss of fertile land for future generations and the health risks associated with the use of plastic bags. Moreover, legislation should be enacted to minimise the use of plastic bags to an essential minimum.
MUHAMMAD SULEMAN,
Karachi.