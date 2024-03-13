Plastic bags contribute to land degradation as plastic can transform fertile land into bar­ren terrain. This is due to the fact that, according to scientists, plas­tic takes more than 500 years to decompose in a landfill. Further­more, researchers have discovered that plastic bags can serve as a source of numerous deadly diseas­es, including cancer, birth defects, immune damage, and asthma.

According to the Minister of Cli­mate Change, more than 55 bil­lion plastic shopping bags are be­ing utilised in Pakistan, and their usage is increasing by about 15% annually. The government should conduct surveys to assess the ex­tent of environmental and pub­lic health damage caused by plas­tic bags. Subsequently, measures should be implemented to raise awareness among the populace regarding the loss of fertile land for future generations and the health risks associated with the use of plastic bags. Moreover, leg­islation should be enacted to min­imise the use of plastic bags to an essential minimum.

MUHAMMAD SULEMAN,

Karachi.