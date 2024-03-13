Wednesday, March 13, 2024
PM forms committee to reduce govt expenditures

Web Desk
5:15 PM | March 13, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to reduce federal government expenditures

The cabinet division issued a notification on Wednesday.

The committee formed by the prime minister will consist of seven members. Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission will head the committee.

The other committee members include the Cabinet Division Secretary, Finance Division Secretary, Secretary I&P Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Dr Qaiser Bengali, Dr Farrukh Saleem, and Dr Muhammad Naveed Iftikhar.

The purpose of the committee will be to institute institutional reforms and reduce the size of the federal government. The committee will devise a TOR (Terms of Reference) to reduce expenditures and present a practical plan to cut expenses.

Additionally, the committee will review the National Fiscal Efficiency Report of the Finance Division.

Furthermore, the committee will propose pension schemes, PSDP (Public Sector Development Program), or other suggestions to reduce expenses. The committee may also seek assistance from government or private sectors as deemed necessary.

The committee will present its report to the prime minister within a week.

