Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of President Awami National Party, Asfandyar Wali Khan in Charsadda on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister met with Aimal Wali Khan and offered fateha for the departed soul of his mother and wife of Asfandyar Wali Khan.

Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Amir Muqam, ANP leaders Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, and Ikhtiar Wali were also present on the occasion.