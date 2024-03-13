PM Shehbaz calls for taking all necessary steps to boost IT exports

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday di­rected for submission of a comprehensive road­map to boost IT exports. He said the government would take steps to fully avail of the billion dollars potential of the country for IT exports, besides, the young peo­ple would be provided with required facilities of education, skills de­velopment and startups.

The prime minister chaired a review meet­ing on IT and Telecom sector. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muham­mad Aurangzeb, Min­ister for Economic Af­fairs and Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed, Shahzad Saleem and the relevant senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that during their pre­vious tenure, positive outcome was witnessed from the initiation of different projects in the IT sector. He stressed upon resolution of all issues of start ups, free­lancers and IT compa­nies relating to banking.

Expressing his satis­faction over the IT export volume of more than $3 billion in the current year, he emphasised upon its further increase.

For bringing Pakistan’s IT sector at par with the international standards, they would have to work hard, he observed. The prime minis­ter also asked for submission of a comprehensive report regard­ing special technology zones.

The meeting was apprised of progress on IT package an­nounced by the prime minister during June 2023.

During the previous ten­ure, due to special attention of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if, the IT exports witnessed 13 percent increase during the first seven months of the cur­rent fiscal year when com­pared with previous corre­sponding year.

Under the Digiskills pro­gramme, a total of 4 million stu­dents of 17 batches, compris­ing 28 percent females, had been imparted training. Paki­stan had emerged as the sec­ond top country in the world on the basis of numbers of free­lancers. Pakistan was exporting IT products to 170 countries of the world, it was further added.

The meeting was informed that during the previous year, an investment of $400 million was made in Pakistani start­ups. The prime minister direct­ed for taking all necessary, legal and policy related steps to at­tract investment and boost IT exports. He also asked for expe­diting work on projects meant to enhance professional and technical training of youth for complete utilization of poten­tial in IT sector.

The meeting was also in­formed about the steps and progress on IT, E Rozgar, start­ups, cyber security, telecom sec­tor and launch of 5-G.

‘Pak-Turkiye bilateral ties’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has underlined the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye in all areas of mu­tual interest, including trade, defence, connectivity and cul­ture. He was talking to Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, who paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister in Islamabad.

He emphasized that both the countries enjoyed exempla­ry bilateral relations which are based on shared history, reli­gion and culture and are un­shakeable. The Prime Minis­ter said both countries need to work together to achieve the annual target of five billion dol­lars in bilateral trade.

On core issues, the Prime Minister said Pakistan deep­ly appreciates Turkiye’s firm and consistent support for the oppressed people of Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also reaffirmed Pa­kistan’s support to Turkiye on the issue of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The Turkiye’s Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minis­ter on his re-election and con­veyed best wishes from the leadership of Turkiye and em­phasized the importance of strengthening the fraternal ties between both countries.

The prime minister deeply appreciated the congratulatory telephone call and message of felicitations from President Re­cep Tayyip Erdogan immediate­ly after his re-election.

In this regard, he congratu­lated Turkiye on the successful flight of KAAN 5th generation fighter aircraft.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Er­dogan to visit Pakistan. Sheh­baz Sharif said the people of Pa­kistan look forward to the visit which would provide a useful opportunity for both the sides to carry out extensive consulta­tions during the 7th session of High Level Strategic Coordina­tion Council.