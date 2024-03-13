Wednesday, March 13, 2024
PMD predicts rain, snowfall over hills at various parts of country

Web Desk
8:39 AM | March 13, 2024
Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours

Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the period. Met office said the rain will occur as a result of a westerly wave affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip most upper/central parts of the country on March 13.

Heavy rain with snowfall at isolated places may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during March 13 and 14.

Heavy fall may cause landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable points in the area during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Balochistan, upper and south Punjab. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Leh where mercury fell to -7 degrees Celsius.

