PN, PMSA recover bodies of remaining 4 missing fishermen

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy (PN) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) have recovered the bodies of the remaining four missing fishermen from the boat which sank few days ago, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday. As many as 14 fishermen went missing on Wednesday after the ill-fated boat overturned near Thatta. The boat, named Al-Asad, had a crew of around 45 fishermen, out of which 31 were rescued after the incident. On March 5, a search and rescue operation was com­menced by PN and PMSA. Despite tough conditions, such as dense marine traffic, choppy seas, besides the passage of time, the rescue team was able to recover the bod­ies of 10 missing fishermen.

In a joint operation by the Paki­stan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, the remaining bodies of the four fishermen were recovered. The statement said that Pakistan Navy and PMSA initiated the rescue operation using heli­copters, maritime vessels, and fast boats. All the bodies of the miss­ing fishermen have been recovered from the sea and handed over to the relevant authorities, it added. The joint search operation by the Pakistan Navy and PMSA in the open sea for the missing fishermen demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the safety of fishermen at sea, said the press release.