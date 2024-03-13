Police arrest 5 anti-social elements 

ATTOCK - Police have arrested five anti-social elements including an accused who shot his sis­ter dead. All have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, po­lice arrested an accused Taimoor Abbas from Pindigheb involved in shooting dead his real sister over property dis­pute. Police also recov­ered the pistol from him used in committing the crime. The accused after commiting crime had es­caped and was declared proclaimed offender. In another attempt, police arrested a woman carry­ing an unlicensed kalash­nikov and a 12 bore shot gun. In another attempt, police arrested Waqar Hussain r/o Kohat for al­legedly having two unli­censed pistols. Similarly, police arrested Sudais Rehman and a woman and recovered more than two thousand kites and 150 metallic strings from their possession.