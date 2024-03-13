Police arrest 5 anti-social elements 

ATTOCK - Police have arrested five anti-social elements including an accused who shot his sister dead. All have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, police arrested an accused Taimoor Abbas from Pindigheb involved in shooting dead his real sister over property dispute. Police also recovered the pistol from him used in committing the crime. The accused after commiting crime had escaped and was declared proclaimed offender. In another attempt, police arrested a woman carrying an unlicensed kalashnikov and a 12 bore shot gun. In another attempt, police arrested Waqar Hussain r/o Kohat for allegedly having two unlicensed pistols. Similarly, police arrested Sudais Rehman and a woman and recovered more than two thousand kites and 150 metallic strings from their possession.