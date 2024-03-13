Wednesday, March 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest 5 anti-social elements 

Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -   Police have arrested five anti-social elements including an accused who shot his sis­ter dead. All have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, po­lice arrested an accused Taimoor Abbas from Pindigheb involved in shooting dead his real sister over property dis­pute. Police also recov­ered the pistol from him used in committing the crime. The accused after commiting crime had es­caped and was declared proclaimed offender. In another attempt, police arrested a woman carry­ing an unlicensed kalash­nikov and a 12 bore shot gun. In another attempt, police arrested Waqar Hussain r/o Kohat for al­legedly having two unli­censed pistols. Similarly, police arrested Sudais Rehman and a woman and recovered more than two thousand kites and 150 metallic strings from their possession.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024