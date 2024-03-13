Wednesday, March 13, 2024
PPP, JUI agree to collaborate in Senate elections

Web Desk
10:03 AM | March 13, 2024
Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) have agreed to collaborate in the forthcoming Senate elections.

This was stated by Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari while addressing a news conference along with Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani and JUI leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Islamabad.

He said PPP will support the JUI candidate for Senate polls in Balochistan, while the JUI will extend support to Yousaf Raza Gillani in Islamabad.

On the occasion Ghafoor Haideri said JUI(F) will not participate in government making but play their role in the Parliament. Senate by-election are being held on six vacant seats of the upper house tomorrow.

