PPP, JUI-F agree to cooperate in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) yesterday agreed to support each other in the Senate elections.

A delegation led by JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri met former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani and other PPP leaders includ­ing Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Ai­jaz Hussain Jakhrani in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed the politi­cal situation in the country and Sen­ate polls. After the meeting, Gillani announced that the two parties have decided to support each other in the upcoming poll. He said that PPP has held a few meetings with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and it again welcomed his party’s delegation.

He also said that the PPP and the JUI-F will work together in parlia­ment. Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari said the meeting was held as directed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari. He said the JUI-F sought the PPP’s support on three vacant seats in the Senate from Balaochistan and the PPP had agreed to this propos­al. He said in return the JUI-F would support Gillani, who is contesting the Senate by-poll on Sindh’s seat.

Bukhari further said the PPP was currently focusing on the Senate by-poll and will look into other matters later.