PPP, JUI-F agree to cooperate in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) yesterday agreed to support each other in the Senate elections.
A delegation led by JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri met former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani and other PPP leaders including Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in Islamabad.
The meeting discussed the political situation in the country and Senate polls. After the meeting, Gillani announced that the two parties have decided to support each other in the upcoming poll. He said that PPP has held a few meetings with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and it again welcomed his party’s delegation.
He also said that the PPP and the JUI-F will work together in parliament. Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari said the meeting was held as directed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari. He said the JUI-F sought the PPP’s support on three vacant seats in the Senate from Balaochistan and the PPP had agreed to this proposal. He said in return the JUI-F would support Gillani, who is contesting the Senate by-poll on Sindh’s seat.
Bukhari further said the PPP was currently focusing on the Senate by-poll and will look into other matters later.