President not to draw salary due to economic challenges

ISLAMABAD - Newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced to forego their salaries while in office citing the economic challenges faced by the nation.
“In view of the prevailing economic challenges, President Asif Ali Zardari has decided that he will not draw his presidential salary,” said a statement issued by the President’s secretariat. The statement further said that the President took the decision to encourage prudent financial management in the country. “The President considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary,” the statement concluded. President of Pakistan draws over Rs 8 lack per month under the head of salary. In a similar decision, the newly-appointed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also announced not to draw salary during his service period. Taking to X, Mohsin Naqvi said that he committed to serving the nation in challenging times “in every possible way”. On March 10, Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), took oath as President of Pakistan for a second term at a ceremony here at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.