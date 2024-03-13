President not to draw salary due to economic challenges

ISLAMABAD - Newly-elected Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tues­day announced to fore­go their salaries while in office citing the eco­nomic challenges faced by the nation.

“In view of the pre­vailing economic chal­lenges, President Asif Ali Zardari has decided that he will not draw his presidential salary,” said a statement issued by the President’s secretariat. The statement further said that the President took the decision to encourage pru­dent financial manage­ment in the country. “The President considered it es­sential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his sal­ary,” the statement con­cluded. President of Paki­stan draws over Rs 8 lack per month under the head of salary. In a similar deci­sion, the newly-appointed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also announced not to draw salary during his service period. Taking to X, Mohsin Naqvi said that he committed to serving the nation in challenging times “in every possible way”. On March 10, Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the Paki­stan Peoples’ Party (PPP), took oath as President of Pakistan for a second term at a ceremony here at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.