Price monitoring desks set up in Sukkur

SUKKUR - The district administration Suk­kur has set up price monitoring desks to ensure the availability of food items to residents at of­ficially prescribed prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

These desks have been set up following the directives of Com­missioner Sukkur in order to ensure the supply of food items to the people and to take strict action against hoarders. The price monitoring desks were set up at different places of in veg­etable and fruit markets.

The staff of the district admin­istration alongwith the staff of the food department and other related departments would re­main present at these desks from 08:00am to Iftar time. The public could register complaints against all such hoarders at these desks.

DC VOWS TO CONTINUE CRACKDOWN AGAINST PROFITEERS

Sukkur Deputy Commission­er Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday fined as many as nine profiteers in the Sukkur city in a crackdown during first day of Ramazan. During his visit, the deputy commissioner fined nine profiteers. Mahesar vowed to continue the crackdown against profiteers and warned the shop­keepers to sell the commodities at the government fixed rate.

On the occasion, price control magistrate and all other con­cerned officers were present the occasion.

The DC ordered to the mag­istrates to provide maximum relief to the masses who’re worried from inflation. He said that the needy segments of so­ciety are being provided relief through district administra­tion. He warned the shopkeep­ers failing to display rate list of goods and edibles outside of their outlets would be slapped with heavy fines.