Prices of fruits, vegetables and meat spike in Rawalpindi with start of Ramadan

RAWALPINDI - With start of Holy month of Ra­madan, the prices of fruits, veg­etables, meat, milk and yogurt have jacked up by vendors and shopkeepers across the district. The looting spree launched by the profiteers and hoarders has taken the daily use items out of reach of the common citizens.

The prices of all vegetables and fruits including potato, onion, to­mato, ginger, garlic, green chilly, mint, lemon and coriander has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per kg violating price lists is­sued by the district government price control committee.

On the other hand, the prices of fruits including apples, guava, strawberries, bananas, oranges and melon has been raised from Rs 200 to Rs 600, respectively.

Also, the butchers and chicken sellers are looting the consum­ers with both hands by selling meat at Rs 1000-1200, mutton at Rs 2200-2400 and chicken at Rs 700-730 per kg. Milk is be­ing sold at Rs 200-240 per liter while yogurt is available at Rs 220-240 per kg, according to a survey conducted by The Nation here on Tuesday.

DC Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema and his brigade of price magistrates and mem­bers of price control committees have apparently left the consum­ers on the mercy of looters and hoaders during Ramadan.

“We are wonder that the fruits including apple and banana which were being sold at Rs 300 per kg/200 per dozen before Rama­zan are now available at Rs 450 per kg/350 per dozen,” said Amir Khan, a government employee.

He said that the government including CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz can be seen on social me­dia and even on TV channels mak­ing tall claims of taking action agaisnt those involved in looting poor customers but in reality no­body from government is seen in field. Another female consumer namely Bashiran Un Nisa was of view that vegetable prices have skyrocketed and the people are going home with empty hands. She said that the prices of pako­ras, samosas and other Ramazan items are increased. Many other consumers took to X to share a post that read that price of ba­nanas shoots to Rs 350/400 per dozen in Rawalpindi.

The consumers appealed CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz to initi­ate action against district ad­ministration for closing eyes to­wards looting spree launched by the shopkeepers and hoarders during Ramadan.