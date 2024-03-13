Punjab CM approves free Wi-Fi pilot project

LAHORE - Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that IT, educa­tion and Film City projects will start in Lahore at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting on IT City and Lahore Knowledge Park, she add­ed, “Business opportunities will be provided to best IT companies from all over the world in IT City Lahore.”

She expressed her satisfaction that Microsoft, Oracle and other big compa­nies had given their consent to estab­lish offices in IT City Lahore. She also directed authorities concerned to in­vite major Chinese IT companies as well to set up their offices here.

Moreover, the Chief Minister was briefed that campuses of world-re­nowned international universities would also be built in Education City Lahore for students from all over Paki­stan including Punjab. She directed to present a comprehensive plan in this regard at the earliest after consulting the management of these universities.

The Chief Minister also approved the launch of a free Wi-Fi pilot project in Lahore. She directed to start a free Wi-Fi service preferably in education­al institutions, at airports, railway sta­tions and bus stands. Under the pro­ject, in phase-I, free Wi-Fi services will be launched at 10 locations in Lahore within two weeks. In total, free Wi-Fi sites will be established at 516 loca­tions in Lahore.

Earlier, CBD CEO Mr Imran Amin gave a detailed presentation on the IT City and Lahore Knowledge Park project.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Adviser Pervaiz Rashid, Information Minister Azma Za­hid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Sec­retary Housing, Secretary Higher Ed­ucation, CEO Brig (Rtd) Mansoor Jan­jua DG LDA, Chairman PITB and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

CM approves clean Punjab model project for four cities

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the launch of “Clean Punjab” Model Pilot Project in Jhelum, Jhang, Vehari and Bahawalnagar on Tuesday.

Under the project, the four cities of Punjab will be made model cities in terms of cleanliness.

The CM directed to develop a sus­tainable model of solid waste manage­ment in both urban and rural areas of the province.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rashid, Information Minister Azma Za­hid Bukhari, Provincial Minister Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG Lo­cal Government, DG PHA, CEO LWMC and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The CEO Bahawalpur Waste Manage­ment Company joined the meeting via video link.