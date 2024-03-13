Punjab ombudsman’s office unveils annual report

LAHORE - The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, led by Provincial Ombudsman Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, has resolved 35,202 pub­lic complaints in 2023, reflecting growing public trust and confidence in it. In a state­ment issued on Monday, the spokesman stated that effective interventions made by the provincial ombudsman had resulted in over Rs.22.5 billion in relief for complain­ants and the government. This included land recovery worth Rs.15.8 billion and Rs.6.7 billion in direct financial compensa­tion to the plaintiffs, he added. While giving details, the spokesman reported that the highest complaint volumes targeted police (7212), local government (5980), primary and secondary health (2531), SED(1961), districts’ administration (1563) and rev­enue department (5678), indicating areas requiring improvement in governance. Ad­ditionally, a 24/7 helpline 1050, a bilingual mobile app and a website streamline com­plaint registration and tracking, even for overseas Pakistanis, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, 119 individuals secured gov­ernment jobs through the ombudsman’s intervention in 2023 under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974. During the four year tenure (2020-23) of incumbent Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, total number of com­plaints received remained at 96,401, out of which, 94,643 were disposed of with a disposal rate of 98%. Also, 475 complain­ants got employment under Rule 17-A on the directions of the ombudsman office, the spokesman mentioned. The ombuds­man office has maintained a remarkable 99.32% resolution rate for cases handled from 1996 till 2023. Meanwhile, a newly established research and development Wing aims to tackle the root causes of corruption and injustice. Complete digi­tization of the office further promotes efficiency and public convenience; the spokesman noted and concluded that the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has demonstrated a commitment to resolving public grievances, fostering good gover­nance and building public trust.