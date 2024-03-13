Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Punjab Poultry Association reduces chicken prices

Punjab Poultry Association reduces chicken prices
Web Desk
8:36 PM | March 13, 2024
Business

The Poultry Association of Punjab and the provincial government have successfully concluded negotiations aimed at reducing the prices of chicken meat.

As a result of these negotiations, the Association has announced a reduction of Rs. 10 in the price of chicken meat in the open market.

Moreover, as part of the agreement, the Poultry Association will decrease the price of chicken by Rs. 25 per kilogram in Ramadan markets. This decision to lower chicken meat prices has already been implemented.

In another development, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid a surprise visit to Johar Town’s Model Bazaar upon her return from work. During her inspection, she inquired about the prices of fruits, vegetables, and groceries.

The Chief Minister also interacted with citizens during her visit. Recognizing the challenges faced during Ramadan, she reiterated her commitment to addressing the needs of the less privileged.

