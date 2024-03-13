Putin says Russia ready for a nuclear war from 'military-technical' point of view

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his country is ready for a nuclear war from a "military-technical" point of view.

“From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready. They (Russian forces) are constantly in a state of combat readiness,” Putin said during an interview with the Rossiya-1 state TV channel.

Putin noted that it is a “generally accepted thing” that Russia’s nuclear triad -- land, sea, and air -- is more modern than any other, expressing that only Moscow and Washington have such a triad.

“We have made much more progress here. Ours is more modern, with all the nuclear components. In general, in terms of carriers and charges, we have approximately parity, but ours is more modern,” Putin further said.

The Russian president went on to say that the US has plans to increase the modernity of its nuclear triad, but that this does not mean Washington is ready to start a nuclear war tomorrow.

Commenting on the possibility of conducting nuclear tests, Putin said Moscow is aware of the consideration of such tests by the US based on the belief of some experts that it is not enough to test warheads "only on a computer."

“If they conduct such tests, I don’t exclude it, it’s not necessary, we need it or not, we still need to think about it, but it’s possible that we can do the same,” he added.​​​​​​​