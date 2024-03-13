Residential Safety

The collapse of a three-storey building onto another in Multan, triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, has brought profound tragedy to the Mohalla Jawadian area near Haram Gate. This unfortunate incident, claiming nine lives and injuring two others, is an indictment of the systemic neglect plaguing our urban infrastruc­ture. It is a wake-up call that demands resolute action and account­ability, rather than condolences and simple inquiries.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadir’s call for an inquiry is a necessary first step, but it cannot stop there. The formation of a tech­nical team to inspect surrounding buildings must be the beginning of a comprehensive overhaul of building safety protocols. Lives hang in the balance, and mere lip service will not suffice. There is a clear need for tangible measures to ensure that such preventable catastrophes become remnants of the past rather than warnings for the future.

The responsibility falls squarely on the shoulders of the Municipal Corporation to conduct a thorough survey of such dilapidated and dangerous residential structures. We cannot continue to gamble with the lives of our citizens by turning a blind eye to the glaring dangers posed by dilapidated buildings. The loss of seven lives from a single family, including innocent children, is an unforgivable indictment of our collective failure to prioritize safety over negligence.

Although rescue efforts were successful and their responsiveness is commendable, this tragedy could have easily been avoided by imple­menting standard safety inspections within the premises. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s expression of sorrow is appreciable, but it falls short of the decisive action required. We need more than just sympathetic words; we need a concrete action plan.

The call for a thorough report is a step in the right direction, but it must be backed by a commitment to substantive reform. We owe it to the victims and their families to turn this tragedy into a catalyst for change. We must honour their lives by working towards a safer, more accountable society with residential infrastructure that can be blindly relied upon.