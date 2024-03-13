Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Resolution declaring the death sentence of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto illegal was passed

A resolution declaring the death sentence of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto illegal was passed by the National Assembly (NA).

According to the resolution, President Asif Ali Zerdari filed the reference, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari followed the suit.

The resolution demanded the reversal of the verdict, declaring Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto a martyr.

The resolution stated the highest civil award Nisan Pakistan should be awarded to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nishan Zulfiqar Ali

Bhutto Award should be established for the workers who sacrifice their lives for democracy.

