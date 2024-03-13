Riaz Hussain Pirzada takes charge of Housing Ministry

ISLAMABAD - Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, took the charge of the Ministry today. Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary Hous­ing and Works and other officers of the ministry welcomed the Federal Minister upon his arrival.

The minister wasted no time after taking charge and received a comprehensive briefing from Sec­retary Housing to gain a thorough understanding of the ongoing projects, challenges, and opportuni­ties within the ministry. Mian Riaz Hussain Pirza­da, Federal Minister for Housing and Works laid out a set of strict instructions aimed at streamlin­ing processes, enhancing transparency, and expe­diting the completion of ongoing projects.

The minister emphasized the importance of ac­countability and efficiency in the implementation of policies and programs to ensure that the minis­try accomplishes its mandate effectively.