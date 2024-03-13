Riaz Hussain Pirzada takes charge of Housing Ministry

ISLAMABAD - Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, took the charge of the Ministry today. Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary Housing and Works and other officers of the ministry welcomed the Federal Minister upon his arrival.
The minister wasted no time after taking charge and received a comprehensive briefing from Secretary Housing to gain a thorough understanding of the ongoing projects, challenges, and opportunities within the ministry. Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing and Works laid out a set of strict instructions aimed at streamlining processes, enhancing transparency, and expediting the completion of ongoing projects.
The minister emphasized the importance of accountability and efficiency in the implementation of policies and programs to ensure that the ministry accomplishes its mandate effectively.