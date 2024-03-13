Rs711.2m fine imposed on 6631 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FES­CO) caught 6631 power pilferers during last 186 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.711.2 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the on­going special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that over 15.7 million detection units were charged and 6568 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrest­ed 5265 pilferers so far.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electric­ity theft at 1596 points in Faisalabad First Cir­cle and imposed a fine of Rs.175.8 million on them under the head of 4017,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1129 electric­ity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.123 million under 2782,000 detection units.

Similarly, 752 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilfer­ers with a fine of Rs.83.9 million under 2300,000 detection units. He further said that 969 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were im­posed a fine of Rs.100 million under 1991,000 detection units. In Mianwali cir­cle, 1697 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.167.7 million for 3500,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 488 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.59.8 million for 1088,000 detection units, spokesman added.

‘FESCO ENSURING SAFE WORKING ENVIRONMENT FOR LINE STAFF’

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is taking all possible measures for the provision of a safe working en­vironment to its line staff. These views were expressed by Additional Director Safety Muhammad Amjad at a safety seminar held at Lalian-Chiniot division on Tuesday. He said that lives and prop­erty of people could be saved only by fol­lowing the safety rules and regulations.

He urged the line staff to keep in mind the basic safety rules before starting work on electric lines. He said that FESCO was also taking measures to reduce the rate of incidental deaths in the region.

“On directions of Chief Executive FES­CO Engr Mohammad Amir, the company is spending huge funds for the purchase of protective T&P, uniform, gloves and other equipment for the line staff. Although maintaining the continuity of electricity is our professional responsibility, pro­tecting human lives is our religious duty and family need,” he added.

Xen Chiniot Division Syed Faheem said that it is mandatory for staff to use com­plete and standard T&P while working on the lines and never work without safety equipment and measures as they are the most valuable asset to the company. He said that many workers had lost their lives in various incidents during work or suffered life-time disabilities so never show overconfidence and irresponsibil­ity and always perform work by ensur­ing safety of your life. Later, a T&P pa­rade was also held and safety equipment and T&P were checked. A large number of SDOs, Line Superintendents and staff participated in the seminar.

WASTE DUMP REMOVED FROM BAWA CHAK

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has taken action on public com­plaints and got a litter heap removed from Ali Town, Bawa Chak.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Tuesday that the divisional commissioner had received a number of complaints that a litter heap was on a link road near Ali Town Bawa Chak which not only presented an ugly look but also pol­luted the environment. Taking notice of public complaints, the commissioner di­rected the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to ensure immediate removal of the heap under the “Cleaned Punjab” Program. Therefore, the waste workers of the company with the help of heavy machinery removed the heap.