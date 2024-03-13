Russia says army cargo plane with 15 on board crashes

MOSCOW - Rus­sia said on Tuesday that a mil­itary cargo plane with 15 peo­ple on board had crashed while taking off from an airfield for a schedule flight. Moscow said the Ilyushin-76 plane crashed in the Ivanovo region, 200 ki­lometres (125 miles) east of Moscow, after one of its en­gines caught fire. “An Il-76 mil­itary transport plane crashed in the Ivanovo region while taking off to perform a sched­uled flight. On board were eight crew members and seven passengers,” the defence minis­try said in a statement carried by Russia news agencies. It said the crash was caused by “a fire in one of its engines” and it had sent a military commission to the air base in Ivanovo.