Russia says army cargo plane with 15 on board crashes

MOSCOW - Russia said on Tuesday that a military cargo plane with 15 people on board had crashed while taking off from an airfield for a schedule flight. Moscow said the Ilyushin-76 plane crashed in the Ivanovo region, 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Moscow, after one of its engines caught fire. “An Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Ivanovo region while taking off to perform a scheduled flight. On board were eight crew members and seven passengers,” the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russia news agencies. It said the crash was caused by “a fire in one of its engines” and it had sent a military commission to the air base in Ivanovo.