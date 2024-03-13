Sabalenka overpowers Raducanu, Osaka falls at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS - Aryna Sabalenka’s power­ful serve and groundstrokes proved too much for Emma Raducanu as the Australian Open champion reached the fourth round at Indian Wells with a 6-3 7-5 victory while Naomi Osaka fell to Elise Mertens in straight sets. Britain’s former Grand Slam champion Raducanu is trying to find her form after multiple surgeries last year and played well but was unable to seize her opportunities, converting just one of 10 break points in her first meeting with Sa­balenka. The Belarusian, be­deviled by double faults in the past, issued one on her first match point but kept her composure and blasted a cross-court forehand win­ner on her fourth opportunity to seal the win under sunny skies in the California desert. Sabalenka will face either Ukrainian Elina Svitolina or American Emma Navarro in the Round of 16. Mertens held her nerve to send Osaka pack­ing with a gutsy 7-5 6-4 vic­tory over the Japanese player, who returned to the WTA Tour in January after a mater­nity break. The Belgian, seed­ed 24th, had to fend of break points in the final game but ultimately prevailed, jumping in the air after claiming one of the biggest wins of her career and reaching the Round of 16 at the tournament for the first time. Mertens will face a stiff test when she takes on third seed Coco Gauff.