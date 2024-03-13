SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

HYDERABAD - The 3rd meeting of Syndicate at Sha­heed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritag­es Jamshoro on Tuesday was held un­der the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto to discuss and resolve matters relating to smooth conduct of business at the university.

The house confirmed the minutes of the 2nd meeting of the syndicate held on July 19, 2023, persuaded the actions taken on the decisions of same meeting and approved the actions taken by the vice chancellor after the 2nd syndicate meeting. The syndicate also approved the revised budget for financial year 2023-24 amounting Rs575.360 million and the estimate budget for 2024-25 amount­ing Rs585.841 million.

The approval for opening a branch of commercial bank in the premises of campus was accorded and the au­dit report of financial year 2022-23 was discussed and approved.

The meeting recommended the vi­sion and mission statement of the university to the academic council.

Prof Dr Noman Ahmed from NED University Karachi was nominated as convener of counting of service com­mittee. Prof Dr Nilofer Shaikh was nominated as a member of the selec­tion board.

The item regarding pay scales and other terms and conditions of ser­vices statues 2024 was discussed and will be approved onwards after legal opinion from a law expert.

The meeting resolved to intimate Assistant Professor Saima Shaikh to join back university and recom­mended to contact the Victoria Uni­versity of Wellington, New Zealand to know the status of PhD degree of the said faculty member. The matter regarding the upgradation of Deputy Director Finance and Accountant was deferred due to the unavailability of committee report constituted for the purpose. The syndicate considered and approved the adoption of intel­lectual property policy. Affiliation and Disaffiliation Policy by Federal HEC was considered and approved after minor recommendations. Sarag Javaid, Swad Chishtee, Sana Khan for board of studies of Fashion design and Answer Ali, Syed Ahmed Jawwad Zaidi, Awais Ahmed and Aisha Abdul­lah were nominated for members of board of studies of Product Design.

Those who attended the meeting included Secretary Universities and Boards Noor Ahmed Samoo, nominee of HEC Islamabad Syed Naveed Hus­sain Shah, nominee HEC Sindh Nadira Panjwani, person of eminence Sharif Awan, Tazeen Hussain, Dean faculty of Architecture and sciences NED University Prof Dr Noman Ahmed, Fazal Ellahi Khan, Shahid Qayoom Memon, Registrar Muhammad Sule­man Bhutto and Deputy Director Fi­nance Asif Ali Shar.