SC rules against judgment of Balochistan HC

MINING LEASE AGREEMENTS WITH BALOCHISTAN GOVT.



ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday held that a notification that has received ex-post facto approval by the cabinet is deemed to be valid from the date of its approval and, thus, can­not be made applicable retrospectively.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Munib Akhtar and comprising Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Wa­heed ruled this against the judgment of Balochistan High Court (BHC) dated 17.04.2023.

The respondents – Attock Cement Pa­kistan Limited, DG Khan Cement Com­pany Limited – being registered public limited companies, involved in business of producing and selling cement. They entered into mining lease agreements with the Balochistan government.

Secretary Mines and Minerals De­partment, Balochistan vide notification No SOT(MMD)4-1/2017/748-68 dat­ed 06.09.2017 revised and enhanced the rates of application fee relating to mineral titles and mineral concessions mentioned in the first schedule, rates of annual rentals mentioned in the sec­ond schedule, and the royalties men­tioned in the third schedule, part II and part III of the Balochistan Miner­al Rules, 2002.

The respondents being aggrieved of the increased rates challenged the said notification through constitution­al petitions before the BHC, which were partly allowed.

The primary question arisen in the present case was “whether a notifica­tion that has received ex-post facto ap­proval by the cabinet can have a retro­spective applicability?”

Section 2 read with Section 6 of the Regulations of Mines and Oil Fields and Mineral Development (Government Control) Act, 1948 authorises the ap­propriate government to frame rules regarding, inter alia, determination of the rates at which royalties, rents and taxes shall be payable, among various other matters. Consequently, Rules of 2002 were framed.

Rule 102(1) of the Rules of 2002 pro­vides that the royalties shall be charged at such rates as may be notified by the Balochistan government from time to time. Article 129 of the Constitution mandates that the executive authority of the province is to be exercised on be­half of the Governor by the provincial government, which includes the Chief Minister and Provincial Ministers. Arti­cle 130 of the Constitution defines the cabinet as a ministerial body with the Chief Minister serving as its leader.

In a seminal judgment of Mustafa Impex supra, the Supreme Court has considered constitutional meaning of “Federal Government” that by neces­sary implication also extends to “Pro­vincial Government” and has held, that if any power is conferred on govern­ment concerned, they can be exercised in the cabinet and by cabinet decisions, and not otherwise.

The judgment said that the perusal of the record reveals that neither the Chief Minister nor the Cabinet made any decision regarding price fixation prior to the issuance of the impugned notification which was solely passed by the Secretary Mines and Miner­al Department, Balochistan. Subse­quently, on 01.02.2022, the cabinet au­thenticated the impugned notification through ex-post facto approval.

The judgment said that the High Court has correctly determined that the impugned notification takes effect from the date of authentication/ap­proval by the cabinet, ie 01.02.2022. This interpretation aligns with the principle that if the provincial cabinet provides ex-post facto approval, the va­lidity of the notification is recognised from that date of approval and cannot be applied retrospectively.