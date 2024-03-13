Security threats: Punjab govt bans meetings with Imran in Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD - The Punjab Home De­partment on Tuesday imposed a two-week ban on visits, meetings and interviews of prisoners including incarcerated former prime minister and PTI founding chief Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. In the pro­vincial government or­ders issued to the Punjab IG, the department main­tained that the decision was taken in the light of a ‘threat alert’ issued for the pris­on by law enforcement and in­telligence agencies.

The department’s Internal Se­curity Wing reported that ter­rorists who have the support of anti-state groups wanted to target the prison to spread cha­os in the country. Hence, it was important for the department to take necessary measures to avoid such incidents.

It may be recalled here that the prison’s administration has fixed Tuesdays and Thurs­days for meetings with the PTI founder.

Earlier, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI lead­er Omer Ayub along with others separately arrived at the jail but the police authorities didn’t al­low them to meet Imran Khan.

Those who were not allowed to meet Imran, included Acting PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, former Azad Kashmir prime minister Sardar Qayyum Niazi, besides other party leaders Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Seembia Tahir.

The police also stopped the media from covering those who had come to meet Imran Khan.

They have barricaded Gate 5 of the prison and removed media vehicles from the site. The police also cordoned off the place where cameras were placed outside the jail.

PTI has denounced the Punjab government’s ban on all public visits, meetings and interviews at the Adiala jail where party chief Imran Khan is serving his sentence in different cases.

PTI leadership expressed se­rious apprehensions over the safety and security of former prime minister Khan saying his life was in danger while in jail.

They also alleged that the move of imposing a ban on vis­its in Adiala Jail on the pretext of security threats was actually part of a large scheme to isolate ex-premier and would affect the tickets distribution mechanism of the party for the upcoming Senate elections that are sched­uled for April 2.

Addressing a press confer­ence here, PTI Chairman Go­har Ali Khan said that he matter was related to the safety and se­curity of their leader Khan,

“We demand that before im­posing this blanket ban, Khan’s family members and lawyers should have been informed,” he added.

Flanked by PTI Secretary Gen­eral and the Leader of Opposi­tion in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, party chair­man Gohar said that the ex-pre­mier’s life was in danger and he already expressed his distrust on those who kept him in de­tention. He demanded that they should be instantly informed about the actual situation re­garding health, safety and secu­rity of the party founder.

He asserted that they should be allowed to meet Khan by all means today.

The PTI chairman remarked that in the first place, the par­ty founder was embroiled in “fabricated and politically mo­tivated cases” and was convict­ed through unjust speedy trials. However, he expressed opti­mism that the judiciary would do justice and he would be cleared of all these “bogus and fake” cases soon.

Gohar underlined that the Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) had ruled that routine meetings with the jailed leader could be held on Tuesday and Thursday. “But neither his family, law­yers and the party leadership were allowed to meet him nor were told that a blanket ban had been imposed on all meet­ings in jail owing to the securi­ty threats.”

He claimed that former first lady Bushra Bibi was confined to a tiny room at the couple’s residence in Bani Gala and was kept in a worse condition than the Adiala Jail.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Secretary General Omar said that he was not being al­lowed to meet Khan despite the court’s orders.