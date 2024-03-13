Wednesday, March 13, 2024
SNGPL assures uninterrupted gas supply on Sehr,Iftar

Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has assured uninterrupted gas supply for Sehr and Iftar for dometis con­sumers during Ramazan. According to the media affair department of the company, usage of gas significantly increases during Sehr and Iftar, and for uninterrupted supply during these crucial times, the company increases gas pressure. On the other hand, gas supply to power sector, industrial units and other commercial consumers will continue while control rooms have been established in all regions and head offices to monitor gas pressure, ensuring prompt response to any fluctuations. Emergency response teams remain ac­tive 24/7 to serve the public, ensuring assistance via helpline 1199 for gas supply and pressure-related complaints, the company concluded.

Staff Reporter

