SPSC’s delusional transparency

I am writing to express my concerns about the ongoing Secondary School Teachers’ recruitment process conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in 2022 for the School Education and Literacy Department. Currently, tests for the general category are underway, and it has come to my attention that these exams pose a significant challenge, with questions reaching a level equivalent to graduation standards across five subjects.
It is surprising that only a handful of candidates have managed to score above 70 marks, while the majority fall within the range of 50 to 70 marks. Notably, a significant portion of these candidates are non-serious and aged, struggling to even pass the test. This raises concerns about the potential low passing ratio if results were purely based on merit.
Furthermore, the history of SPSC’s exams being challenged by candidates, leading to re-conducting of papers, adds to the apprehension. Presently, candidates are questioning the transparency of the ongoing exams, fueled by rumors suggesting the sale of question papers by agents. This has particularly alarmed serious and meritorious candidates who fear the consequences of such corruption and paper leakage.
The gravity of the situation is underlined by the fact that if SPSC does not address and curb corruption in its examination processes, it may result in the loss of meritorious candidates, contributing to the issue of brain drain. The lack of transparency, favoritism, and corruption in competitive exams in Sindh has been a longstanding concern that needs urgent attention.
I hope this letter draws attention to the need for a thorough investigation into the allegations and a commitment from SPSC to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process. It is crucial to foster an environment where merit is valued, and the selection of candidates is based on their abilities rather than external factors.
TULHA SIKANDER,
Larkana.