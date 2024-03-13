SPSC’s delusional transparency

I am writing to express my con­cerns about the ongoing Sec­ondary School Teachers’ recruit­ment process conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in 2022 for the School Ed­ucation and Literacy Department. Currently, tests for the general category are underway, and it has come to my attention that these exams pose a significant chal­lenge, with questions reaching a level equivalent to graduation standards across five subjects.

It is surprising that only a hand­ful of candidates have managed to score above 70 marks, while the majority fall within the range of 50 to 70 marks. Notably, a signif­icant portion of these candidates are non-serious and aged, strug­gling to even pass the test. This raises concerns about the poten­tial low passing ratio if results were purely based on merit.

Furthermore, the history of SP­SC’s exams being challenged by candidates, leading to re-conduct­ing of papers, adds to the appre­hension. Presently, candidates are questioning the transparency of the ongoing exams, fueled by ru­mors suggesting the sale of ques­tion papers by agents. This has particularly alarmed serious and meritorious candidates who fear the consequences of such corrup­tion and paper leakage.

The gravity of the situation is underlined by the fact that if SPSC does not address and curb cor­ruption in its examination pro­cesses, it may result in the loss of meritorious candidates, contrib­uting to the issue of brain drain. The lack of transparency, favor­itism, and corruption in compet­itive exams in Sindh has been a longstanding concern that needs urgent attention.

I hope this letter draws attention to the need for a thorough investi­gation into the allegations and a commitment from SPSC to ensure a fair and transparent recruit­ment process. It is crucial to fos­ter an environment where merit is valued, and the selection of can­didates is based on their abilities rather than external factors.

TULHA SIKANDER,

Larkana.