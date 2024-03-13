Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster: Korangi SSP

Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Korangi SSP Hassan Sardar Ni­azi in a press conference held at his office on Tuesday, an­nounced that the police had successfully identified a sus­pect who was killed in an en­counter in Awami Colony. 

The suspect, identified as Abu Huraira, was found to be a member of a notorious and wanted gang following an in­vestigation into the incident.

The encounter stemmed from an incident thirteen days prior when the suspect had opened fire at a shop in Gulshan Market, injuring the shop own­er, Qasim, his son Haris, and a female customer Saima, who later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

SSP Hassan Sardar revealed that the same suspect had pre­viously shot and injured a traf­fic police officer in Korangi No 4 a few months ago. Describ­ing the suspect as highly want­ed by the police, he stated that the gang operated in various areas of Karachi, engaging in criminal activities such as snatching mobile phones from citizens and resorting to vio­lence if met with resistance.



The encounter with the police resulted in the death of the gang’s ringleader, Abu Huraira. The slain sus­pect faced serious charges, including armed robbery, firing on law enforcement officials, and possession of explosive materials.

