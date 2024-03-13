Traders should help poor people in Ramazan: Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the teachings of the month of Ramazan consist of actions and not wealth. There is no more unfaithful thing than wealth, while in actions lies the secret of salvation, chastity and well-being., he said. Trade is the Sunnah of the Prophets, traders should not waste their precious deeds for the sake of a handful of wealth, he added.Give sufficient re­lief to those fasting in the month of Ramazan, he said. Trading with ALLAH Almighty is very profitable, he said. “Those who spend their resources on the poor and the sick do not face many problems. If in Eu­ropean societies, non-Muslims can sell necessities of life at half price during their religious festivals, including observing the month of fast­ing, why can’t this happen in Pakistan”. In Ramazan, it is not important to decorate a big table and organize a grand iftar dinner, but it is more important to make the deserving people sit on their table. He said that the wealth of Mus­lims, which they do not pay Zakat, becomes a source of disaster and decline for them, so there is a need to ensure the timely fulfillment of Zakat duty. Zakat received by Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust is transferred to the beneficiaries with utmost transparency, he said. Thousands of indigent and destitute patients are benefiting from our charity hospital every day, he added.