Training session for home-based workers to use social media

KARACHI - Home Net Pakistan organised a training session for “Home-Based Workers” of garments and textile supply chain in Baldia Town. Training was provided to empower home-based workers of garments and textiles so they could efficiently use social media daily and protect themselves, said a statement on Tuesday. The training session took place at the British Nursing College Baldia Town. Pro­gramme Manager of Home Net Pakistan, Babar Raza, ex­pressed happiness for those working with Home-Based Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of empowering women to meet their finan­cial and household needs through hard work and hon­esty. Under Babar Raza’s leadership, Home Net Paki­stan has undertaken various commendable initiatives, playing a significant role.