Wednesday, March 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tribute paid to builders of Karakoram Highway

INP
March 13, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

GILGIT   -   The students, teachers, and officials of Karakoram International University paid tribute to the martyrs of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) at the Chinese Memorial Cemetery ‘China Yadgar’ in Dan­yore, Gilgit Baltistan.

The event was organized by the China Study Centre (CSC) International Office, Confucius-Set, and School of Professional Development and Education (SPDCE) to pay tribute to the engineers and workers who lost their lives during the construction of KKH, a route that connects the two brotherly nations.

During the event, the participants laid flower wreaths over the graves of Chinese martyrs who sac­rificed their lives during the construction of KKH, also known as the Eighth Wonder of the World. Sen­ior officials from CSC, SPDEC, and Director of Public Relations at KIU, Amjad Ali, participated in the event. 

They spoke about the importance of KKH, Sino-Pak relations, and the role of the China-Pakistan Econom­ic Corridor (CPEC) in the economic development of Pakistan. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Alam, Assistant Pro­fessor at CSC, KIU, discussed the historical perspec­tive of KKH, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

Authorities directed to take strict action against those throwing garbage in Nullah Leh

Fifty-four Chinese individuals are buried in the cemetery. “Due to the sacrifices of Chinese and Paki­stani workers, today both countries are connected,” said Mahmood, adding that China and Pakistan were always together in grief and happiness.

Dr. Sajjad Haider remarked that the sacrifices of the Chinese martyrs would always be remembered. He highlighted that the journey, which began with the construction of KKH, has continued to evolve. 

Today, KKH stands as an integral part of CPEC, cre­ating economic opportunities and improving the lives of people in both nations.

KKH, also known as the China-Pakistan Friendship Highway, is a 1,300-kilometer highway that stretches from Hasanabdal in Punjab to GB in Pakistan and fur­ther extends into China.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1710310416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024