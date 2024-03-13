Tributes paid to poet Habib Jalib

ISLAMABAD - The 31st death anniversary of revolutionary poet Habib Jalib was observed on Tuesday by pay­ing glowing trib­utes to him for his notable services in the field of literature. According to private news channel, Habib Jal­ib was born on March 24, 1928, in Hoshiarpur, Indian Punjab. Habib Jalib came to Pakistan after partition and worked as a proofreader for a newspaper. His simple and appeal­ing manner touched people’s hearts, and despite being imprisoned multi­ple times. He was also resilient in his poems. His renowned literary works include ‘Zulmat Ko Zia’, ‘Watan Ko Kuch Nahi Khatra’, ‘Main Ne Uss Se Yeh Kaha’ and ‘Aisay Dastoor Ko’. His most well-known poetry col­lections include ‘Sir-e-Maqtal’, ‘Zikr Behte Khoon Ka’, ‘Gumbad-e-Bedar’, ‘Kulyaat e Habib Jalib’, ‘Is Shehar-e-Kharabi Main’, ‘Goshay Main Qafas K’, ‘Harf-e-Haqq’, ‘Harf-e-Sar-e-Daar’, and ‘Ehad-e-Sitam’. Government honoured him with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Nigar Awards for his lit­erary contributions. Habib Jalib died on March 12, 1993.