Two policemen martyred in Peshawar gun attack

PESHAWAR - At least two policemen embraced martyrdom while an ASI sus­tained injuries in an attack by terrorists on a police mobile in the jurisdiction of the Mach­ni Gate area police station. Ac­cording to Peshawar SSP Op­erations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, the policemen were on routine patrolling when the terrorists ambushed and attacked the po­lice mobile. The SSP said that a search operation was started in the area to trace the terrorists. Later, the funeral prayer of con­stables Ajmal Khan and Siraj Khan was offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line. SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Ab­basi, SSP Investigation Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, SP War­sak Division, SP City, and SP Headquarters, along with rel­atives of the martyrs and po­lice officers attended the funer­al prayer. On this occasion, the police officers laid wreaths on the coffins of the martyrs while a police squad presented a sa­lute to the martyrs.