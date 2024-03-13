Two policemen martyred in Peshawar gun attack

PESHAWAR - At least two policemen embraced martyrdom while an ASI sustained injuries in an attack by terrorists on a police mobile in the jurisdiction of the Machni Gate area police station. According to Peshawar SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, the policemen were on routine patrolling when the terrorists ambushed and attacked the police mobile. The SSP said that a search operation was started in the area to trace the terrorists. Later, the funeral prayer of constables Ajmal Khan and Siraj Khan was offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line. SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, SSP Investigation Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, SP Warsak Division, SP City, and SP Headquarters, along with relatives of the martyrs and police officers attended the funeral prayer. On this occasion, the police officers laid wreaths on the coffins of the martyrs while a police squad presented a salute to the martyrs.