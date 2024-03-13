US Consul General, CM Maryam discuss economic cooperation

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with US Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins, here on Tuesday. The American Consul General con­gratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her election as the first female Chief Minister. Discussions in the meeting focused on promot­ing economic coop­eration and increasing scholarship oppor­tunities for Pakistani students in American higher education in­stitutions. The need for joint efforts be­tween the United States and Punjab to address climate change was also discussed. Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the US Consul General’s efforts to enhance relations between Punjab and the US. Senior Provincial Minister Mar­riyum Aurangzeb was also present at the meeting. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to Johar Town Model Bazaar after returning from her office, here on Tuesday. The CM inspected the prices of fruits and veg­etables at various stalls and reviewed the rate lists. Interacting with women shopping at the Ramazan Bazaar, Maryam Nawaz Sharif inquired about their experiences and the current situation. During her visit, Maryam Nawaz Sharif asked about the prices of fruits, vegetables, and other items from the female shoppers. Some of the women buyers expressed con­cerns about the high prices of fruits. An el­derly woman mentioned that bananas, melons, and other fruits had be­come unexpectedly ex­pensive. Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly greeted the women shoppers and expressed affection towards the children. One elderly buyer remarked that people support her because only a woman can truly understand their problems. Maryam Nawaz Sharif responded by saying, “I am here to look after the welfare of the common man.” Upon hearing of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s presence, a large crowd gathered at the Ramadan Bazaar, chanting slogans in her favor. Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar was also present during the visit.