Zakat to be distributed after break of 2 years in KP

PESHAWAR - A meeting of the KP Department of Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare was held here while adviser to Chief Minister on Social Welfare Mashal Azam Yousafzai in the chair.

Secretary Social Welfare Anila Mahfouz in her briefing on the projects, budget and issues of the de­partment informed the meeting that not a single pen­ny of the Zakat has been distributed in the province for the last 2 years.

She said that due to lack of Zakat and Ushr Council, Zakat was not distributed and the summary of estab­lishment of Zakat and Ushr Council is ready wherein 4402 local zakat committees are established in the province with 10 Darul Amaan and 25 women facil­itation centres. She was told that 12 Child Welfare Homes and 4 Zamung Kor Centres have been estab­lished for the protection of children. 189 children in child homes and 995 children in Zamung Kor are be­ing provided protection.

Secretary Social Welfare Anila Mahfouz disclosed that 3 Dar-ul-kafala centres have been established to make beggars respectable citizens and a total of 853 beggars are under surveillance in Darul kafals. How­ever, she said, 84,159 deserving people are benefit­ing from services in 11 shelters. Adviser Social Wel­fare Mashal Azam Yousafzai directed the meeting that a shelter should be built in Khyber at a place where everyone can access it and Afghan siblings should be accommodated in the shelter on priority basis.