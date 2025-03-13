Thursday, March 13, 2025
2 held for pickpocketing in metro bus

APP
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  The Waris Khan Police on Wednesday arrested suspects who had pickpocketed a citizen while travelling in a metro bus.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the citizen reported to the Waris Khan Police Station that some pickpockets had deprived him of Rs 18,600 while travelling in the metro bus

The police registered a case and used modern technology to trace the accused identified as Ehsan and Irfan, and took them into custody.

The police also recovered the stolen money from them.

