2 held for pickpocketing in metro bus

Rawalpindi - The Waris Khan Police on Wednesday arrested suspects who had pickpocketed a citizen while travelling in a .

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the citizen reported to the Waris Khan Police Station that some pickpockets had deprived him of Rs 18,600 while travelling in the .

The police registered a case and used modern technology to trace the accused identified as Ehsan and Irfan, and took them into custody.

The police also recovered the stolen money from them.