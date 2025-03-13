27 bottled water brands declared unsafe, NA told

Govt says toll tax increased on Motorways, National Highways after six years.

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly was informed that 27 brands of bottled drinking water have been declared unsafe for consumption, while 194 brands have been deemed safe. During the Question Hour, Parliamentary Secretary Nighat Shakeel Khan responded to a query from Sehar Kamran, stating that the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) is actively monitoring water quality. She explained that regular testing is conducted to ensure compliance with safety standards. If a brand fails to meet the standards, it receives three warnings before its license is revoked and its production facility is sealed. The Speaker of the National Assembly emphasized the importance of monitoring the quality of various mineral water brands available in the market and directed a detailed report on the matter to be presented to the House. In response to a question from Shagufta Jumani, Nighat Shakeel mentioned that the National Institute of Oceanography operates under the Ministry of Science and Technology. However, the institute currently lacks a dedicated research vessel and relies on collaborations with international organizations for research activities.She stressed the need for increased resource allocation to strengthen its research capabilities. Meanwhile, the toll tax on motorways and national highways has been increased after six years, with the process being implemented gradually, according to Parliamentary Secretary for Communications, Gul Asghar Khan.Addressing the National Assembly during the question-hour session, he also revealed that the M-9 motorway is being realigned with the M-6 motorway. Responding to a question from Shagufta Jumani and other members, Khan stated that the National Highway Authority (NHA) is responsible for maintaining 14,000 kilometers of roads without receiving government funding. Instead, funds are generated through toll collection under the NHA Act.

He noted that toll rates are revised every three years, but due to COVID-19, there had been no increase for six years. The recent adjustments are part of a gradual increase in toll rates. Khan further explained that, according to the law, a toll plaza can be established every 60 kilometers. The Speaker of the National Assembly directed the Parliamentary Secretary to present a report on the existence of two toll plazas on the M-9 motorway. Meanwhile, Ejaz Jakhrani informed the house that a standing committee is also reviewing the issue. In response to questions from Syed Waseem Ahmed and Agha Rafiullah, he clarified that the M-9 motorway is an expressway and that the Minister of Communications aims to realign the M-6 and M-9 motorways, extending them to the port for improved connectivity.