AC inspects cleanliness campaign

GUJRAT -  Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam carried out an early morning inspection of the city’s cleanliness under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign. The AC visited service areas, main bazaar, and GT Road to review sanitation conditions. He directed the sanitation staff to ensure prompt waste disposal and urged shopkeepers to maintain cleanliness. He said that providing a clean and healthy environment remains a top priority for the district administration, warning that negligence in sanitation would not be tolerated. Citizens were urged to cooperate with the administration in maintaining hygiene to keep the city clean and beautiful.

